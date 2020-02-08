advertisement

If you have been waiting for the perfect sale to stock up on smart home items, you will be happy to hear that it has just arrived. Amazon has a great one-day Gold Box sale with some of the best prices we’ve seen on popular smart plugs, smart light switches and even a smart LED light strip for TVs. A 4-pack Gosund Mini Smart Plugs is available today for just $ 22.43, which lowers the price per plug to just $ 5.61. If you want to make everything bigger, the updated Gosund 16A Smart Plugs are $ 23.83 for a 4-pack, each costing only $ 5.96. Gosund Smart Dimmer switches are $ 56.99 for a 4-pack today, or $ 14.25 each, and the NiteBird Smart TV Backlight has dropped to $ 13.59. All these smart devices work with Alexa, Google Assistant or an app on your smartphone, and they can all be purchased today at always low prices.

Here is a link to the full sale on Amazon:

And here are the individual deals:

Gosund Mini Smart Plugs

HAND-FREE VOICE CONTROL: Mini WiFi outlet works with Alexa and Google Home. Manage your devices directly via voice control. Add more functions with ifttt, make your life more fun. TanTan smart outlet currently only supports 2.4 GHz WiFi.

REMOTE CONTROL WITH FREE APP: control devices connected to tantan wifi smart plug wherever you have internet using the free app on your smartphone. When you come home, the bright lights in the house and the warm water in the bath are waiting for you.

TIMER AND TIMER SETTING: Plan your smart socket to automatically turn your electronics on and off as needed, such as a humidifier, kettle, Christmas tree, coffee maker, lamp and electric fan. The wireless power outlet also works with all smart devices from other suppliers when they are added to groups.

SHARE YOUR SMART LIFE: create a group for all smart WiFi plugs and control everything in one order. Share your mini WiFi connection with all family members in a minute. No more worries, everyone can operate it easily.

QUALITY GUARANTEE: We offer a 2-year warranty and lifetime technical support. TanTan mini WiFi plugs have ETL and FCC certification that guarantees complete protection. Make sure you can buy with 100% confidence!

Gosund 16A Smart Plugs

REMOTE CONTROL: Control your electrical items via your telephone app when and where you are after downloading the free Gosund app as long as there is a network. Ideal for someone who is not able to move as well and needs easy access to switch a device on or off.

VOICE CONTROL: Compatible with Alexa, Google Home Assistant, control your household appliances with the smart plug by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No hub required, the smart plug works with any WiFi router without the need for a separate hub or paid subscription service.

SETTING SCHEDULE AND TIMER: get ready to have a smart home and make a customized schedule to automatically switch on or off home electronics or devices such as lamps, humidifier, coffee maker, etc.

SIMPLE & SAFE: this smart socket fits into any socket without obstructing other sockets. It uses PC V0 class flame retardant materials to extend housing life. 100 ~ 240V available voltage range supports small or large electrical devices for home use and adds extra safety.

QUALITY GUARANTEED: The Mini Smart Plug has a sleek new design and is FCC ETL certified. If you encounter problems or need support, please contact us. Our goal is customer satisfaction and we do everything to make it suitable for you.

Gosund Smart Dimmer switches

Dimmable range 0% – 100% – Adjust the desired brightness via the application on the phone. Or manually via the LED touch screen. The Brightness memory function is available for the last light setting when the smart light switch is turned off. Smart dimmer supports dimmable LED / CFL lamps (up to 150 W) or incandescent lamps (up to 400 W) and 100 W ceiling fans. Smart lamp cannot be dimmed by the smart dimmer.

Voice control – The smart switch works with Alexa and Google Home to free up your hands; Enable the Gosund skill in the Alexa / Google Home application to pair. No hub or subscription required for Wi-Fi dimmer light switch.

Timer Schedule & Remote Control – Set schedules to turn electrical devices on or off when you are at home or on the road. Control your smart switch remotely anywhere via Gosund App; You can also share the app with your family members to operate the device. And you can make group control with your Gosund dimmable smart light switches; create scenes for when you get up, go to sleep and so on.

Warranty flammability UL94-V0 certified, the surge protector prevents lightning. Gosund smart switch is supported by a 90-day unconditional full refund guarantee and a 12-month limited warranty. If you encounter a problem or need further support, please contact us via e-mail or Amazon. For our contact details, you can see the responses below. We offer a free replacement service at any time if the smart switch is defective. Contact us when you encounter a product problem.

NOTE: 2.4G WiFi only for the application connection (NOT 5G); single pole use (NOT 3-way). Neutral wire is required; standard format fits on any standard multiple wall plate. Step-by-step instructions and a different color label guide you through the wiring process.

NiteBird Smart TV background lighting

Voice and APP remote control: only supports WiFi 2.4 GHz wireless network. You can control your comic lights anywhere and anytime with the “Gosund” app or control your lights hands-free with Alexa and Google Home, just say the commands and enjoy the great ease of voice control.

Synchronize with music: the NiteBird WiFi LED strip Synchronize lights with your favorite song and discover how lights change with the rhythm. 16 million changing colors with brightness and saturation settings. Customize every occasion with a multitude of colors and dimmable light. There are 8 scenes that you can choose from: reading, partying, leisure time, and so on.

Reduce eye fatigue: our waterproof strip lights can illuminate the TV with dimmable light to reduce eye damage caused by concentrating the TV screen and reducing eye strain.

Easy installation: connect the LED strip lights to the controller powered by 5V USB, download the “Gosund” app and follow very simple steps. Use 3M glue for a secure fit.

Quality After-sales service: 2-year warranty. Feel free to contact us if you encounter any problems and we will do our best to make you happy.

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the latest and greatest deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

Image source: Marko Poplasen / Shutterstock

