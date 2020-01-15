advertisement

Karol G is a permanent change in each of your presentations. She doesn’t like staying static in the product she offers to her followers, so it becomes more noticeable and explosive over time. In the video, which has an enviable perspective, the Colombian woman uses a piece of clothing that is not very well understood, but in which the retagurdia is exposed, which reveals a provocative thread. It surpasses its previous bombs and will continue to exist in 2020.

Karol is testing her seduction weapons for the adventure on American territory, which she will soon undertake. She will use the Tusa theme as a means to attract an audience that doesn’t know much about it yet.

This year should be the year of change. The sustained growth has already been exceeded by Medellin. Now is the time to compete with the big ones worldwide. The good base she has from followers allows him to set increasing goals for conquest.

Her personality is a trait that makes her one of the most beautiful women in the world, although she admits that she isn’t.

Karol G makes room for real beauty

Karol G With her fame she managed to become an image of cosmetic brands, she was even part of a campaign called Pretty Different by Urban Decay. In this experience, she told how she really felt: «It was important to show the women and men who bought the brand that everyone has a different prototype and these differences make them beautiful. I always had the idea that things of beauty, make-up perfection, perfect faces, with perfect facial features, with clear eyes or exotic faces with impressive hair were searched for ».

In this way, the path is expanded so that the standard of beauty is not unique and everyone can have a chance in the aesthetic world.

