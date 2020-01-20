advertisement

Calgary Councilor George Chahal.

File / Postmedia

A dramatic increase in deadly gun violence in Calgary has prompted a proposal for a public safety force to curb the growing concerns of innocents caught in the crossfire.

advertisement

They formed. George Chahal, who put forward the proposal along with Mayor Naheed Nenshi, said the task force will engage various stakeholders and community partners, including police, to review and evaluate existing Calgary violence prevention programs and examine best practices. good in jurisdictions.

The group would report back to the council with recommendations on how to reduce gang and gun-related violence.

“It’s really about being active and dealing with an issue that we’ve seen escalating in recent years,” Chahal said.

“We have a number of programs and need to see if they are meeting their initial objectives. Should they be modified or amended? Have they been signed and need further funding? Seed we can do to make sure we are really rolling out the value from those programs and what can we do to improve them? “

Chahal has been an advocate for increasing police and law enforcement presence following a rush of gun violence that resulted in four suicides in just over a month last spring. The violence continued throughout 2019 and into 2020, with four suicides and multiple shootings in just the first two weeks of the new year.

He said one of his main concerns is the likelihood of a catch being caught by the fire of a targeted attack, given recent events that have taken place in residential areas.

“We need to make sure we are doing everything we can to have safe communities and public safety must be at the forefront of what we do. We are telling the public that we are taking action and this is extremely important in light of the violence we have seen, ”Chahal said.

According to police statistics for the third quarter of 2019, crimes related to firearms have peaked. Offenses of assault in which suspects fired a firearm deliberately reached 15 to the third quarter of 2018 and 38 in 2019. The five-year average is 9.4, and police statistics show an increase of more than 300 percent over five years.

Since early October last year, police said there had been 76 firearm-related calls in 2019, 46 of which were considered targeted attacks.

In late November 2019, police said there were 83 shots, a jump of nearly 80 percent from the 47 firearms incidents investigated throughout 2018.

A significant amount of violence has taken place in the northeast Chahal ward, however he said the issue is statewide considering shootings have increased over the past year and have occurred throughout Calgary.

He said the task force would be a “step in the right direction” to boost public safety and could be used in addition to other initiatives in partnership with provincial and federal governments.

The task force will also work with law-abiding school boards, teachers, parents and gun owners to address the issue of gun violence.

Nenshi’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The motion will be presented to the priorities and finance committee at their Tuesday morning meeting.

alsmith@postmedia.com

Twitter: @alanna_smithh

advertisement