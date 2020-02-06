advertisement

Take a look at the runners’ shoes on the starting line to determine the favorites of this year’s Olympic marathon.

Anyone wearing the Nike Vaporfly model may already have a head start.

The shoe has shaken distance running since the world’s largest sportswear company launched it four years ago. The technology is designed to help runners reduce time.

For some, progress is an exciting revolution. Others called it “technology doping,” which runs the risk of turning marathons into a shoe competition.

“Running is so easy. That’s why people love it so much. Now we have a shoe that blurs that, ”said Geoff Burns, runner and graduate student at the School of Kinesiology at the University of Michigan.

The controversy prompted the World Athletics sports association to pass the toughest shoe regulations in decades before the Tokyo Games. But the vaporfly escaped a ban and the debate continues.

Now Nike has a new racing shoe that also squeaks according to the new rules: the Air Zoom Alphafly Next%, which was presented at an eye-catching fashion show in New York on Wednesday evening. Kenya’s Eliud Kipchoge was wearing a prototype of the shoe when he contested the world’s first under two hour marathon in an unofficial race in October.

Kenyan Brigid Kosgei was also in a version of the shoe when she set the world record for women last year in Chicago. Kenyan Geoffrey Kamwor wore a version of Vaporfly when he won the New York Marathon in November. All three men’s marathon medalists at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio have also put together a version of the shoe.

Vaporfly shoes have become a common sight in marathons that are easy to spot with their neon green or pink hues.

Many marathon runners like to pay the $ 250 price on the Nike website – and sometimes more – even if they wonder how much credit they can personally use to get better results.

Bryan Lam, an amateur marathon runner in Washington, D.C., spent $ 400 on a pair of StockXs before the London Marathon last spring because the version he wanted was sold out elsewhere. He ran the marathon in 2: 59.30, seven minutes faster than his previous personal best, a result he described as “crazy”. It helped him achieve his lifelong goal of qualifying for the Boston Marathon this year.

“I would like to think that this is due to all of my training for the London Marathon, but I think the shoes have something to do with my performance,” said Lam. “It is definitely not a level playing field if those who can afford the shoes have this kind of advantage.”

What distinguishes the Vaporfly is a foam midsole that is lighter and less dense than others and allows additional cushioning without additional weight. The shoe also has a carbon fiber plate that acts like a lever to reduce ankle work. Independent studies sponsored by companies have shown that the shoe gives runners an energy efficiency advantage of 4%.

With the Air Zoom Alphafly Next% the sole is better cushioned by two “air cushions”. Both the Vaporfly and Alphafly meet a World Athletic rule that limits the sole thickness to no more than 40 millimeters. The Alphafly will be available for sale to Nike members on February 29th. This means that shoes must be available on the free market from April 30 to be admitted to the Tokyo Games.

Kyle Barnes, an assistant professor of sports science at Grand Valley State University in Michigan, conducted a study around two years ago that compared the Vaporfly shoes to Nike’s Zoom Matumbo 3 (a skewer) and Adidas Adizero Adios 3. More efficiency with the Vaporfly model.

Conclusion: Barnes estimated that slipping in the Vaporfly could shorten the time of a professional by a few minutes, for example for a 4-hour marathon runner close to 10 minutes.

“It’s a form of technology doping,” said Barnes, who co-authored the study with Andrew Kilding, professor of movement physiology at the Auckland University of Technology in New Zealand. “You have the disadvantage of not being in these shoes. … Everything happens so quickly in the shoe industry.”

World Athletics sought a middle ground in its recent decision and made it clear that wearing the Vaporfly will not be a scam. With the tightening of the rules, the Monaco-based organization ushered in a new era of vigilance.

The Vaporfly controversy has drawn comparisons to the benefits that swimmers have received with the Speedo LZR Racer, a full-body compression suit that includes air for buoyancy and improved performance and leads to a number of world records.

The World Swimming Association later banned all body-length swimwear.

According to Burns, however, the minimal technology for running has only gradually developed. The last major changes occurred in the 1960s and 1970s, when shoe manufacturers developed midsoles made of EVA foam and all-weather traces began to replace traces of ash.

Nike is also working on a fast shoe for the 100 meters. It is called Nike Air Zoom Viperfly and will not be participating in the Olympic Games from now on because its design does not comply with the new World Athletics regulations. Nike is looking for ways to adjust the shoe to comply with the regulations, a person familiar with the discussion. The person spoke on condition of anonymity of the ongoing process as it is not public.

Other companies are also pushing the boundaries of shoe technology.

Saucony has a carbon-coated shoe called Endorphin Pro, which marathon runner Jared Ward wrote on a blog.

Translation: It’s quick.

Joyciline Jepkosgei won the women’s marathon in New York with an Adidas Adizero Pro prototype that, according to the company, complies with the new rules. Adidas has not released any details on the technical design of the shoe.

Hoka One One recently launched the Carbon X, which has been described as a padded, carbon-coated “speed machine” for a “forward-looking, responsive ride.”

“We are all fans of the sport,” said Colin Ingram, Hoka One One’s product director. “We are all in favor of (technological advances) as long as we can do this in our own DNA if we decide to go ahead.”

At the moment, however, Nike seems to have a significant lead over any rival.

“I suspect that they were at least three years ago, and it will therefore be a long time before the race results are genuinely competitive in terms of integrity,” wrote sports scientist Ross Tucker in an email. “There were athletes from 2:06 to 2:04. It decided results. It has changed the relationship between physiological input and output. “

According to Burns, a new era of advanced shoe technology could disrupt the prevailing running sponsorship model, with shoe companies generally acting as main sponsors for athletes. Burns said that if a contract forced them to wear a shoe that would put them at a competitive disadvantage, more athletes could look beyond the shoe companies.

“If you have someone who brings knives to a shootout, this is not a good sight for knife sponsors,” said Burns.

American distance runner Roberta Groner has no shoe store and trains in different brands, including a version of the Vaporfly. She could wear this model later this month at the Atlanta marathon in the United States.

“I don’t get into science,” said Groner. “I just go with how I feel.”

