When the NHL trading deadline approaches you are sure to hear a lot of NHL trading rumors. Here you can see a player on each team that could be transferred.

This season, the NHL trading period ends on February 24th. In about a month, you’ll hear a lot of NHL trade rumors. The teams will try to add potentially missing pieces to their Stanley Cup puzzles. There will also be teams that could provide this missing part.

Usually the trading period is fairly predictable. The best teams give up the prospect of the best loan players on the market and may make them available to other teams. However, it will be much more difficult for the teams to improve at the close of trading this season.

This is due to the upper salary limit. Almost every candidate is pretty close to the salary ceiling. Ergo, you probably have to swap a squad player to make some cap space.

This should lead to interesting discussions about the closing deals, and it could even mean that we will see some three-way trades where a third party keeps the salary for a player or even accepts a contract.

The NHL is famous for its parity, and this season is no different. Take a look at the Pacific Division, where first and fourth places are separated by only one point when entering January 20.

In addition, the Atlantic division is the only division in which the first and third place are separated by more than 10 points. So I don’t think a lack of spare capacity among competitors will affect business so badly. That will probably only make things a little more interesting.

Shortly before the deadline, teams may have to make some difficult decisions and players will need to get used to a new home. Here’s a look at a player on each team who needs to be transferred to improve their present or future.

