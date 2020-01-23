advertisement

Weekly Shonen Jump has revealed that the upcoming One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4-Musou game offers online multiplayer in the form of four co-op mission modes.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZTK6QJ9Ag2o (/ embed)

In a translation provided by Gematsu, the four modes include:

advertisement

Giant Boss Battle – Four players fight together against giant bosses like Kaido.

Total Bounty Battle – Work with a friend and raise your bounty.

Timed Defense Battle – Defend your team’s territory.

Territory Battle – Three teams, each with four characters, fight for the territory.

According to Gematsu, it is currently not known whether Territory Battle is a full 12-player mode or whether four players are competing against each other with CPU players.

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 will be released on March 26th in Japan for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch. The western release is scheduled for the following day, March 27, for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

The game offers a number of pre-order bonuses.

On Steam, these include:

Dynasty Warriors Law costume

Dynasty Warriors Hancock costume

Vinsmoke Brothers Early Unlock

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bpEIqizjE7k (/ embed)

There will also be a Digital Deluxe Edition of the game.

This edition includes a character pass that allows players to unlock 9 players early, including Charlotte Katakuri.

Here is the official description of the game about Bandai Namco:

The Pirate Warriors are back and in ONE PIECE: PIRATE WARRIORS bring a more explosive story, more environments and even crazier attacks with the illustrious treasure to find – the One Piece. Play through some of the most extraordinary areas in ONE PIECE history and compete against unforgettable opponents.

Choose from some of your favorite characters and face iconic moments with a variety of enemies with the OnePiece anime. ONE PIECE Pirate Warriors 4 was developed by the masters of the action musou genre KOEI TECMO GAMES and combines the excitement of hostile hordes with the funny and energetic personalities from the One Piece series. Set sail on a new pirate warrior adventure.

Are you planning to pick up One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4?

(Visited 1 Times, 1 Visits Today)

advertisement