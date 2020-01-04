advertisement

One person stranded in prison after avalanche in the background near Merritt: RCMP

Search and rescue personnel are heading to the scene

Police say one person has become stranded and needs urgent care following an avalanche in the backyard near Merritt.

Shortly after 12:30 p.m. On Saturday, police received a report of an avalanche near Cabin Lake and Prospect Creek, the RCMP said in a news release Saturday.

Search and rescue personnel are responding to the incident.

This story is developing. Follow your local Black Press news branch for more details as information becomes available.

