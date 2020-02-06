advertisement

A flight to Jamaica on Monday returned to Toronto again after a man falsely claimed that he had recently visited China, where the coronavirus outbreak originated.

James Potok, a 28-year-old aspiring rapper from Vaughan, Ontario, boarded a WestJet flight from Toronto to Montego Bay and told passengers he had just returned from Hunan Province, about 300 miles from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the new coronavirus strain.

The flight, which had 243 passengers on board, was diverted back to Toronto about two hours after takeoff. When the plane landed, Potok was escorted, wearing a blue face mask and disposable gloves.

“That was a good one,” said one passenger as Potok was dropping off. “We could be in the sun.”

Potok, whose stage name is Potok Philippe, filmed the announcement himself in hopes of advertising online. His cellphone, in which his video is saved from the offensive announcement, is being held by police.

“Somethings is something that’s a hot topic right now. Everyone talks about coronavirus,” Potok told The Washington Post when asked why he did it.

The rapper claims he warned people sitting in his queue that he would make “some statement” before committing the stunt. Potok says he told the passengers shortly thereafter it was a joke.

– Gerald Frank (@drgeraldfg) February 4, 2020

Potok said that about 10 minutes later, the flight attendants, wearing masks and gloves, came to take him away from other passengers. He was instructed to wear gloves and a mask.

After being quarantined, Potok said he realized he had made a mistake and was sympathetic to the people on the flight who appeared to be getting “ants” after wondering what was going on.

“It looks like my actions ruined the flight and holidays for almost 250 people,” he says.

Local law enforcement and EMS personnel met the flight to WestJet when they arrived at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport. Potok was escorted out of the plane and medically examined to check for symptoms of coronavirus, which has been confirmed in more than 24,000 cases and 492 deaths in China since Wednesday morning. Potok, who has never been to China, did not have the virus.

“From an abundance of caution, our crew followed all infectious disease protocols on board, including the seizure of an individual who made a groundless allegation about Coronavirus,” WestJet officials said in a statement. WestJet added a flight the next day to accommodate passengers who were affected by the publicity stunt.

The Regional Police Division’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation in Peel (Ontario) charged Potok with “felony misconduct and misconduct.”

“Think of all the passengers affected by the returning plane,” said Peel Regional Police Relations Officer Danny Marttini.

Potok is set to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Brampton in March. While in custody at the airport, Potok contacted lawyers who advised him to “calm down”.

“It seems that it is not against advising them that I am doing these interviews,” Potok said.

Already facing legal issues over a previous fraud charge that he refused to discuss, Potok said he is “absolutely” anxious to go to prison for the offense.

“If I could do it again, I wouldn’t do it,” he said. “I would turn what I did into a heartbeat. It looks like the reflection is always 20-20.”

The rapper has been posting fan support for his jokes on social media.

“There’s no such thing as bad publicity,” Potok said in a Stories video on Instagram posted at 4:24 a.m. Wednesday. “Just look forward to new music and new music videos.”

