One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the collision

One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 just outside Golden.

Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle collision shortly after 3:10 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 1, about 20 kilometers west of Golden, police said in a news release.

Two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles were involved in the incident. Police did not specify whether the person was a passenger or driver.

Investigators believe snow conditions may have played a role in the incident. About 30 centimeters fell on Tuesday in Revelstoke. An effective winter storm warning for the area is in effect.

DriveBC estimates highway to reopen at 8 p.m.

