One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden
Four vehicles were involved in the collision
One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 just outside Golden.
Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle collision shortly after 3:10 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 1, about 20 kilometers west of Golden, police said in a news release.
Two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles were involved in the incident. Police did not specify whether the person was a passenger or driver.
Investigators believe snow conditions may have played a role in the incident. About 30 centimeters fell on Tuesday in Revelstoke. An effective winter storm warning for the area is in effect.
DriveBC estimates highway to reopen at 8 p.m.
Wait for it … wait for it …
And this is how #avalanche control has become people! Thanks to our avi crew working hard to keep our roads safe during #snowmageddon. #Revelstoke #ThreeValleyGap # BCHwy1 pic.twitter.com/MMP9UjcWLh
– Rocky Mtn District (@TranBCRockyMtn) January 7, 2020
READ MORE: Over 25 centimeters expected to be dumped at Revelstoke
@ pointypeak701
liam.harrap@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.
Sign up here