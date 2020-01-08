advertisement

One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the collision

One person has died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 just outside Golden.

Emergency crews responded to a four-vehicle collision shortly after 3:10 p.m. Tuesday along Highway 1, about 20 kilometers west of Golden, police said in a news release.

Two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles were involved in the incident. Police did not specify whether the person was a passenger or driver.

Investigators believe snow conditions may have played a role in the incident. About 30 centimeters fell on Tuesday in Revelstoke. An effective winter storm warning for the area is in effect.

DriveBC estimates highway to reopen at 8 p.m.

Wait for it … wait for it …
And this is how #avalanche control has become people! Thanks to our avi crew working hard to keep our roads safe during #snowmageddon. #Revelstoke #ThreeValleyGap # BCHwy1 pic.twitter.com/MMP9UjcWLh

– Rocky Mtn District (@TranBCRockyMtn) January 7, 2020

READ MORE: Over 25 centimeters expected to be dumped at Revelstoke

