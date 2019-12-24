advertisement

Vizio makes a number of fantastic compact sound bars that offer sound that is almost as good as the full-size models, but for $ 80 or $ 90 instead of $ 150. from two worlds – the full sound of a 38-inch soundbar for the price of a compact model! The VIZIO SB3820-C6 38-inch 2.0-channel soundbar is now available on Amazon for $ 81.17, and it is perhaps the best deal for an internet soundbar. Be sure to view it.

Here is the scoop of the product page:

100 dB room-filling, crystal clear sound with less than 1 percent total harmonic distortion

Deep Bass modules provide extra bass without the need for an external subwoofer

Built-in Bluetooth allows you to lose the wires and listen to your music with a tap of a finger

Stylish and compact the perfect addition to any small to medium-sized HDTV; Installation: table top and wall mounting

Premium audio with Dolby Digital, DTS Studio SoundTM, DTS Tru Volume TM, DTS TruSurroundTM.Sound Bar Frequency: 60 hertz, 19 kilohertz; Installation: table top and wall mounting

Sound pressure level measured using pink noise at 1 meter, C weighted. Total harmonic distortion calculated as electrical measurement of amplifier distortion

