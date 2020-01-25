advertisement

A few years ago, legendary Vancouver chef and restaurateur David Hawksworth took a break from skiing on Whistler Mountain when a resort staff member handed him a comment card. But instead of filling it out, he simply scribbled his name and phone number on the card with instructions to call him.

Hawksworth’s culinary offerings at Whistler Blackcomb (WB), as a multi-award winning Hall of Famer restaurant in BC, are sure to weigh more than an average skier. No wonder Hawksworth received a call from Paul Street, WB’s vice president of food and beverage, a few days later.

“I was lucky enough to ski a bit in Europe, the United States and Canada. I only had a few ideas and thoughts and sometimes felt very passionate about them,” said Hawksworth. “I think good food and great skiing really go hand in hand and I just wanted to help.”

advertisement

Hawksworth is now in its fifth year hosting a popular pop-up lunch series at Steeps. He has worked with WB to train chefs in his Vancouver restaurant of the same name, and has even researched the menus at Steeps and Christine, which have since become the two highest restaurants in all Vail Resorts resorts.

Hawksworth’s cooking style is characterized by its simplicity. He prefers rustic, family dishes with high-quality local ingredients. Of course, he does not reinvent the wheel, but only returns to the basics of cooking, which he refined in Michelin-starred kitchens across Europe.

“We’re just trying to find the best products that make the most sense, and keep them simple and efficient. Let everyone do their job and eliminate all other noises around the presentation,” he said. “The presentation is of course extremely important, but it’s about the quality of the product. Everything fits together very well.”

WB – and with it Hawksworth – has changed its gastronomy in the mountains in recent years and has questioned the long-held view that ski feed cannot reach the same heights as gourmet contemporaries in the valley.

Raising the kitchen is of course associated with a number of challenges.

“You thread a needle. It’s difficult. You look at this Glacier Lodge and you see how many people go in there and how you get food there?” he said. “There are a lot of logistical things to find out, and when these doors open and people are hungry, it is better to organize them.”

Hawksworth has been an avid skier for many years and has considered expanding his restaurant empire to Whistler – but not because the resort is still short of housing and labor.

“I would like to do it, but the infrastructure in Whistler is not there right now. I know all the restaurateurs up there and everyone complains about staff accommodation,” he said. “Until that is resolved, I will not enter the game.”

After a sold out lunch on January 11th, the next part of the Hawksworth pop-up series in Steeps is scheduled for February 8th at 11:00 a.m. Hawksworth said the menu was still developing, but offers hearty variations on dishes at Hawksworth in Vancouver and Nightingale restaurants.

“In the end, we do what really works when you are skiing and want to warm up. These are dishes that we are very familiar with,” said Hawksworth.

Tickets cost $ 68 and are usually sold out quickly. The last lunch of the season is scheduled for March 14th. Reservations are strongly recommended at 604-905-2379. Visit whistlerblackcomb.com for more information.

advertisement