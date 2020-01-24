advertisement

If you want a new Samsung smartphone, you’re probably excited about the unveiling of the next Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Z Flip next month. But if you want a new Samsung smartphone that costs less than about $ 1,000, you know that nothing will come to you next month. Instead, view Amazon’s current deal on the Samsung Galaxy A50, a great smartphone for all screens unlocked at the factory, so you can use it with any courier. Go to Amazon right now and you can buy one for just $ 299.98!

Here is the scoop of the product page:

With a battery that lasts up to 35 hours all day, the Galaxy A50 can keep up with your pace throughout the day and at night; If you need a boost, quickly back up with fast charging

With three specialized lenses, the Galaxy A50 is the only camera you’ll ever need; Capture more of what you see in every shot, thanks to our advanced ultra-wide field of view of 123 degrees; Take vivid pictures with a 25MP main camera or take flattering selfies with a deep lens that focuses on you by softening the background

With a slim, 6.4-inch Super AMOLED screen from edge to edge, the slim-fit Galaxy A50 easily fits in your pocket

Keep it all with 64 GB built-in memory; Expand your memory to 512 GB with a microSD card (available separately)

Error detection automatically alerts you when your photo is not perfect, so you never lose a moment

Wireless voice, data and messaging services compatible with most major US GSM and CDMA networks; Support for certain functions and services such as vowifi and Hotspot varies per service provider

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to stay up to date with the newest and best deals we find on the internet. Prices are subject to change without notice and all of the discount coupons listed above may be available in limited stock. BGR can receive a commission on orders placed via this article.

advertisement

.

advertisement