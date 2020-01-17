advertisement

The Galaxy S20 from Samsung is one of the most anticipated phones of 2020. The South Korean smartphone manufacturer has planned a press event for 11 February, confirming recent leaks that the launch of the S20 would take place earlier than expected. Samsung wants to keep as much distance as possible between its latest phones and all handsets that are revealed at MWC a few weeks later.

But all the secrets are already spoiled, so the sooner Samsung reveals the phone, the better. This week alone brought several major leaks about the Galaxy S20 series, including one that we are going to share. However, this new report from Korea seems to indicate that one of the long-awaited Galaxy S20 camera functions might not be as revolutionary as expected.

Several leaks have said that the Galaxy S20 Ultra is the only S20 model that receives a periscope camera, which can significantly improve the optical zoom function. We have seen such lenses on Huawei and Oppo devices in the past. The same leaks indicated that the S20 Ultra would be capable of an amazing 100x hybrid zoom lens that combines optical and digital zoom. Other reports meanwhile claimed that the S20’s periscope lens would support 10x optical zoom.

This brings us to the latest report from The Elec. According to the publication, the Galaxy S20 gets a periscope camera module that only supports 5x optical zoom. The report does not mention the Ultra by name, but everything we know about the Samsung line-up tells us that the standard S20 and S20 + will not have periscope cameras.

The report notes that the same supplier that supplied components of periscope lenses to Oppo will operate Samsung and plans to work with Huawei and Vivo this year. Last year Huawei introduced its own 5x zoom periscope lens with the P30 Pro. That handset supports 50x digital zoom.

In a recent tweet, Samsung Insider Ice Universe noted the upcoming camera war between the S20 Ultra and the P40 Pro and teased the expected zoom capabilities of the different lenses on board the two devices:

The war between “Telescopes” in 2020

S20 Ultra ：

48MP IMX586 5X

Pixel crop 12MP 10X

100x zoom

P40 Pro ：

8MP IMX520 10X

?

– Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 17, 2020

He claims 5x, 10x and 100x zoom for the Galaxy S20 Ultra, the latter being the digital zoom. Is that 48-megapixel shooter with 5x zoom the periscope camera? Not so fast! Max Weinbach, another leaker, known for its S20 revelations, said a few days ago that the 48-megapixel cam supports 10x optical zoom:

The S20 Ultra 5G retains the SD card slot. Support up to 1 TB.

It will also be available in 128 GB / 256 GB / 512 GB and have an option for 12 GB and 16 GB RAM.

108MP head, 48MP 10x optical, 12MP ultra wide.

5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging option. 0 to 100% in 74 minutes.

– Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) January 13, 2020

The camera will be one of the most important selling points of the Ultra, so the specifications of that periscope camera will clearly matter, since the P40 Pro will use the same technology. We will just have to wait to know the truth.

Image source: Lee Jin-man / AP / Shutterstock

