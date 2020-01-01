advertisement

Disney’s streaming service is starting well, with more than ten million users already subscribed to the service. The Mandalorian is without a doubt the most exciting piece of original content to debut on Disney +, and we already know that a second season is planned for this fall.

But that’s not the only new piece of content that hits Disney + this year, and the studio has just released a teaser that tells us what to expect in the coming months. The most interesting thing is that the clip mentions an original MCU Phase 4 TV series that was originally to be released in 2021.

The clip at the end of this post reveals some of the titles that Disney + subscribers will receive this year, without stating any actual release dates. There are, however, still a number of exciting launches, including Marvel’s MCU Phase 4 TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and WandaVision. Interestingly enough, the latter was supposed to launch in the spring of 2021, but Disney will apparently launch it much earlier than that.

As we have said more than once, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier comes in the fall of 2020, which is the original release period of the show, as announced at Comic-Con 2019. At the same event, however, Marvel said that WandaVision would be in the fall of 2021 (see tweet below), next to Loki. Both TV series, Marvel said later, would join Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness, which has a launch date in May 2021.

Just announced in Hall H on #SDCC, WANDAVISION by Marvel Studios, an original series with Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany and Teyonah Parris. Exclusive streaming on Disney +, spring 2021. pic.twitter.com/6lIiMJdfYw

– Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

It is unclear what prompted the release date to be changed for WandaVision, but we already saw a huge leak from the set, as the series is already shooting, which means that it may well be ready for a launch in 2020 .

Marvel has yet to announce something, but the change does not seem to be a mistake, since Disney specifically mentions WandaVision in his marketing material, including his emails and on social media:

We have two plausible explanations for Disney’s decision to postpone the launch date for the series. First of all, Disney may want to increase the number of Disney + originals on the service considerably. The Mandalorian may be great, but Disney + can take advantage of even more original content. Second, MCU Phase 4 still has two TV series – Moon Knight and She-Hulk – that have no launch times. One of them can easily take the place of WandaVision and launch it in the spring of 2021. This is of course only speculation.

Image source: Disney

