There are high casualties in every general election, and the 2020 election is no exception.

Social Protection Minister Regina Doherty and Labor’s former Tánaiste Joan Burton were eliminated on Sunday evening and the Minister for Children, Katherine Zappone, appeared to be excluded. Solidarity TD Ruth Coppinger lost her seat in Dublin West.

Ms. Burton, the Labor Party’s first female chairwoman, has left electoral politics after almost 30 years of career after losing her seat in Dáil for five years in 1997.

A once dominant force in Irish politics, she faced struggle when she was re-elected in 2016, but lost her seat in the fifth election when her constituency colleague Taoiseach Leo Varadkar was elected. Ms. Burton did not appear at the Dublin West count. Her party’s defense of water charges is seen as an ongoing factor that may have contributed to her political decline.

Her former Minister of Housing in Limerick City, a colleague of Jan O’Sullivan, looked in big trouble with little hope of adequate transfer assistance.

Sinn Fein increase

Meanwhile, Ms. Doherty was fourth in the three-seater Meath East constituency early Sunday evening after receiving only 9.97 percent of the votes with the first preference. It was eliminated in the sixth count.

With the Sinn Féin boom, Ms. Doherty faced a tough fight in the Ashbourne area, which she shared with the party’s Darren O’Rourke, who lost in 2016.

Ms. Zappone appeared early in the Dublin South-West Count Center. It was 5.49 percent of the first preferences. Rise TD Paul Murphy used to be in trouble in this constituency, but was confident that he would receive enough transfers during the day to be elected.

Early Sunday, Shane Ross, Secretary of Transport for the Independent Alliance in Dublin Rathdown, admitted: “The position is that I’m definitely not going to be elected, I’m not out now, but I think the gap between me and the others Candidate is too big Too wide for me to catch up on at this stage. “

Mr. Ross said he was not surprised at his impending defeat. “I was hoping to be elected, but Dublin Rathdown often punishes its survey toppers with a persistence that is fairly alarming, and it is almost always the case that circumcising those who have led the poll in the past.”

“It is a very volatile constituency and I took nothing for granted and I am not completely surprised. Of course I am disappointed that I would have loved to serve in the next Dáil, but that is politics and I would like to congratulate those in Rathdown are successful and congratulate those who demand change. “

He hoped “they can implement the promised changes and I am sure they will do their best”.

Mr. Ross was eliminated from the fifth count.

Shock Development

Dublin’s Northwest TD Noel Rock by Fine Gael admitted it looked like another top-class accident. It was always a challenge for the Ballymun native, who had lost much of his constituency in redesigning the borders.

And in a shocking development, even late on Sunday evening, it looked like Roscommon-Galway might not have a Fianna Fáil TD. The party’s Eugene Murphy probably appeared to be losing his seat, and his opposition to the imposition of second candidate Orla Leyden may have been shown to be correct.

A fight was held in Dublin Bay South between Jim O’Callaghan by Fianna Fáil and Kate O’Connell by Fine Gael, with Fianna Fáil’s man in fourth place. Minister of Housing Eoghan Murphy is also expected to survive.

Independent Alliance outgoing Secretary of State Kevin “Boxer” Moran said on Sunday that it would be a “miracle” if he did not lose his Longford-Westmeath seat with 11.94 percent of the vote of first choice.

Lisa Chambers, one of the most famous TDs by Fianna Fáil, the spokeswoman for Brexit, seemed on the right track to lose her Mayo seat.

