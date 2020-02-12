Whether you’re looking for something to do with your other half on Valentine’s Day or plan to stay inside and want every chance that happy couples hold each other’s hands and stare lovingly into each other’s eyes, there’s a fair chance that Netflix involved. But even if you don’t subscribe to the streaming service, you can still watch one of the best romantic comedies that Netflix has to offer completely free.

From Tuesday 11 February To All the Boys I ‘Loved Before will stream for free on Netflix for everyone to watch. This is the first time Netflix has made one of its original films available to non-subscribers in the United States, but the timing with Valentine’s Day around the corner was apparently too good to pass up. Plus the sequel – To All the Boys: P. I Still Love You – also streams on Netflix from Wednesday. February 12, but you have to take a subscription if you want to see the further adventures of Lara Jean Covey.

There is love in the air! To celebrate this, To All The Boys I Loved Before is available to anyone without a Netflix account to watch until March 9! pic.twitter.com/mLuHcxlvh7

– Netflix US (@netflix) 11 February 2020

Here is the Netflix summary for To All the Boys that I loved earlier, in case you want to know more about it:

What if all the crushes you ever discovered how you felt about them … all at once? The love life of Lara Jean Song Covey goes from imaginary to out of hand when the love letters for every boy she has ever loved – five in total – are sent mysteriously.

As market leader, Netflix has not had to do much in recent years to convince people to try its service, but with some real competitors that have recently started (Disney +, Apple TV +) and many more on the way (HBO Max, Peacock), Throwing away a few freebies once in a while is not a bad idea.

To all the boys I have loved from now on, up to and including 9 March, will stream for free on Netflix.

Image source: to all the boys I have loved before Netflix

Jacob started to treat video games and technology at the university as a hobby, but it soon became clear to him that this was what he wanted to do for a living. He currently lives in New York and writes for BGR. His previously published work can be found on TechHive, VentureBeat and Game Rant.

.