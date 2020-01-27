advertisement

One of the characteristic features of the Galaxy S20 will be the 120Hz high-refresh OLED screen, a first for Samsung phones. But the flagships of the Galaxy S20 are apparently more expensive than we expected, so you have to pay quite a penny if you want to see what Samsung has in store for the next generation.

On the other hand, if you’re looking for a budget phone that can display a 120Hz screen, you’re lucky, especially if you happen to live in India. Poco, a Xiaomi foothill that recently became its own company, launched the Poco F1 last year – a super affordable flagship that was even cheaper than the latest OnePlus 7 phones. In the future, the company plans to launch a successor to the F1, which has a completely new name – the Poco X2 – and it will be revealed in a few days.

The company has launched a huge marketing campaign to tease a phone that, according to the smart website, should be ‘smooth AF’, according to a smart website that needs to be loaded on a smartphone instead of on a computer.

advertisement

At this time, the site will be ashamed of your device for its 90Hz screen or applaud for your 120Hz phone, while being mocked at the same time for having paid extra for its functionality. To be honest, there aren’t that many 90Hz or 120Hz phones available right now, and many of them are gaming handsets.

The website combines other functions of the Poco X2, including a Snapdragon processor that is cooled with a heat pipe, a Sony IMX 686 image sensor for the camera system with two lenses, a battery of 4,500 mAh, USB-C connectivity and a headset of 3.5 mm jacket. What we don’t get to see is the actual design of the Poco X2.

The only way that Poco could make this brilliant marketing effort is by linking that screen with a high refresh rate to a mid-range Snapdragon processor. Hopefully it is the Snapdragon 865 that teases the company. In some cases, that chipset can even benefit from better cooling, such as longer game sessions. On the other hand, Poco wants to keep prices low, so it will have to compromise somewhere.

The Poco X2 certainly looks like the kind of device that will first serve buyers of smartphones in emerging markets, although the handset could very well reach other countries in the future. Needless to say, India is the first country to receive it, with China and other Asian markets likely to follow. The price of the X2 has not been announced, so we have to wait until February 4 to find out how much this affordable 120Hz phone will cost.

Image source: Poco

Chris Smith began to write about gadgets as a hobby, and before he knew it, he shared his views on technical issues with readers around the world. Unfortunately, when he does not write about gadgets, he fails to keep them away, although he desperately tries. But that is not necessarily a bad thing.

.

advertisement