NASA currently has a lot of high-tech hardware roaming the space, but one of the space agency’s exoplanet hunters appears to have darkened. In a message from NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, the group explains that its ASTERIA satellite has not been attempting to get in touch for a month.

ASTERIA is a small satellite that can observe very large things. The spacecraft was orbited at the end of 2017 and spent a few months studying nearby stars for changes in their brightness. These brightness dips are the significant signs that a planet revolves around those stars.

Much of NASA’s exoplanet hunting hardware is large and powerful, but the ASTERIA mission proved that recognizing hints from exoplanets is indeed possible with much smaller devices. CubeSats, which are only about the size of a briefcase, are easier to implement than their larger counterparts, and ASTERIA demonstrated that CubeSats can be good planet hunters.

“The ASTERIA project achieved excellent results during its three-month first mission and its nearly two-year extended mission,” said Lorraine Fesq of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in a statement. “Although we are disappointed that we have lost contact with the spacecraft, we are happy with everything we have achieved with this impressive CubeSat.”

The JPL engineers say they plan to continue to contact ASTERIA for at least a few more months. If the spaceship refuses to respond after March 2020, NASA will have to unplug the power cord, but that doesn’t mean the mission was a failure. It is even considered a huge success and could lead to more CubeSat exoplanet hunters in the future.

