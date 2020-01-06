advertisement

Borden Dairy Co., one of America’s oldest and largest dairy companies, became the second largest milk producer to file for bankruptcy in the past two months.

Milk consumption in combination with the rising milk price has paralyzed the dairy industry with debts. Dean Foods, America’s largest milk producer, filed for bankruptcy on November 12.

Borden said it filed for bankruptcy because it cannot pay its debt and its pension obligations. It has 3,300 employees, 22% of whom are covered by a collective labor agreement.

The company said it has also been affected by broader industry trends, including a 6% fall in total US milk consumption since 2015. Borden noted that more than 2,700 family dairy farms went bankrupt last year, and 94,000 have stopped producing milk since 1992. With the wholesale costs of milk due to fewer suppliers and retail milk prices weaker due to lower consumption, the margins for milk processors such as Borden ago, the company said in its application.

“Despite our numerous achievements over the past 18 months, the company continues to be affected by the rising costs of raw milk and market challenges that the dairy industry faces,” said CEO Tony Sarsam in a statement.

He said the company has discussed “a series of potential strategic plans” with its lenders. But they failed to reach an agreement with them about what to do.

The Borden file only says that it intends to stay in business during the bankruptcy and does not say whether it intends to stay in business for longer or liquidate. But Borden said in a statement that it plans to use the bankruptcy process to dispose of debts and position itself for “long-term success.”

The company said it had net sales of $ 1.2 billion in 2018, but that resulted in a net loss of $ 14.6 million. From January 2019 to December 7, Borden reported a net loss of $ 42.4 million, according to its bankruptcy petition.

The company’s history dates back to before the American Civil War, when the founder, Gail Borden, developed the first successful commercial method for condensing milk in 1856. He and his partner opened a factory in the state of New York in 1861, and flourished by supplying condensed milk. to the Union army. It only changed its name to Borden Dairy Co. in 1919.

By 1930, according to his request, Borden had purchased more than 200 other US dairy companies to become the largest distributor of liquid milk in the country. In 1936 “Elsie the Cow” became the advertising mascot of the company. Elsie was the center of his marketing for the coming decades and was used by AdAge in 2000 as one of the top 10 advertising icons of the 20th century.

The company branched out to other companies, including chemicals, and again made an acquisition and bought 23 companies in 1987 alone for $ 442.6 million. But in the early 1990s it started to get into financial trouble and in 1995 it was bought by private equity firm Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. for $ 2 billion and private. It sold many of the other companies, making it primarily the dairy sector.

