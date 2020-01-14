advertisement

A man died after shots were fired by police near Lytton

Two other people in the residence were safely evacuated

B.C.’s Independent Investigation Office. has been called after a man died as a result of a shooting involved by police at the Skuppah Reserve south of Lytton.

advertisement

Lytton RCMP officers were called to a residence in the 1000-block of McIntyre Street shortly before 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 after receiving a report of a disturbed man who was said to be in possession of a firearm. Two other people were reported to be in the residence with him.

Shortly after officers arrived, there was a report of gunfire originating in the township, but no one was injured. The Emergency Response Team, including a Crisis Negotiator, was called in to help. Residents reported a heavy police presence in the area, and someone in Cache Creek who saw police heading to the scene noted that they had not seen so many police vehicles in the city since the 2017 fires.

The two men in the residence with the gunman were safely evacuated. Talks with the man continued, but shortly after 2 p.m. an interaction between the man and the police resulted in police shots being fired. The man was killed, and police report he had no other injuries.

IIO BC is now investigating police actions as they relate to the death of this man. Any potential witnesses to the incident are asked to call the IIO Witness Line at 1-855-446-8477.

editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement