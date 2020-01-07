advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The last time Lito Adiwang fought in the Philippines was in late 2013, and it was the turn of the decade before he played another game on home soil.

Adiwang’s wish has been fulfilled since he signed with ONE Championship. Since then, he has been in his first Filipino fight against Pongsiri Mitsatit at ONE: Fire and Fury on January 31 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“I am very happy about this game, I have asked for it since last year and luckily they heard my request and I am here on the first Manila card,” said Adiwang.

“Aside from being able to compete in front of my Filipinos, I’m happy to show how much I’ve improved since my last fight.”

Adiwang’s last fight in the Philippines when he was still at the Universal Reality Combat Championship.

The 26-year-old Adiwang (10-2) won all four of his fights in ONE and won a technical knockout win against Senzo Ikeda in the century on October 12, 2019.

“With every fight I want to make sure that I do my best. I want people to remember my name, to remember me as an athlete who brings energy and excitement, ”said Adiwang, who fights straw weight. “I want people to adjust every time I take part in a competition.”

“This kind of attitude is the main reason for my recent victories and I will definitely show it in my next matches. I hope that I can continue to win so that I can get closer to my dream world title. “

Despite his long, unbeaten career, Adiwang is not afraid of the danger that Mitsatit (10-2), a Thai North Muay champion, poses.

“Mitsatit is a young and hungry fighter, I respect him, he is a good fighter and a strong striker and it is something that I am really preparing for,” said Adiwang. “I expect a striking match against him.”

