BAGDAD – Iraqi security forces fired tear gas on Sunday and fired bullets in clashes with protesters who were upset about high-level corruption. The demonstrators fought with stones and gasoline bombs, Reuters witnesses and security forces said.

According to police sources, a protester was killed in Baghdad, and more than 100 demonstrators were injured in the violence in the capital and several other cities after security forces attempted to clear protest camps, medical sources said.

Other medical sources said 75 of the injured were in the southern city of Nasiriyah, where a Reuters witness said protesters set fire to two security vehicles. Hundreds of other demonstrators controlled key bridges in the city.

The demonstrators are calling for the elimination of what they believe to be a ruling ruling elite and an end to outside interference in Iraqi politics, particularly by Iran, which controls state institutions.

University students shout slogans during ongoing protests against the government in Kerbala, Iraq, on January 26, 2020. (Abdullah Dhiaa al-Deen / Reuters)

After Iranian Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani and an Iraqi paramilitary chief were killed in Baghdad, USA this month, riots broke out last week after a break of several weeks.

The murder, to which Iran responded with rocket attacks on two Iraqi military bases, has revived tensions in Iraqi politics and delayed the formation of a new government.

In Baghdad, protesters coughed and washed their faces and eyes to rid themselves of the effects of the tear gas. At the same time, medical workers provided first aid because the location was inaccessible to ambulances, a Reuters reporter said.

Tuk-Tuks evacuated wounded demonstrators in tear gas clouds and black smoke from burning tires.

Earlier on Sunday, hundreds of students had gathered in Tahrir Square, the main protest camp, and chanted slogans against the United States and Iran.

In the southern city of Basra, more than 2,000 students went to a protest camp, another Reuters witness said.

In the cities of Kerbala, Najaf and Diwaniya, protests by security forces to end the months of detention were also protested, police sources and Reuters witnesses said.

In other violence, five Katyusha rockets landed in Baghdad’s green zone on Sunday evening, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies. There were no immediate reports of casualties, but sources said the missiles landed near the U.S. embassy.

Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi condemned the attack, a statement in his office said, saying that continuing such acts could “make Iraq a battlefield”.

Cleric canceled March

Tens of thousands protested Friday against the U.S. military presence in Iraq.

The populist Shiite Muslim cleric Moqtada al-Sadr also called on protests against the US embassy in Baghdad and other cities on Sunday, but canceled them, citing his office as “avoiding internal conflicts” as the reason.

Sadr, who has millions of supporters in Baghdad and the south, said Saturday that he would end his involvement in anti-government unrest.

“We protest because we have a reason. I don’t think Moqtada Sadr or any other politician will change our minds, ”said a protester in Baghdad who refused to give his name.

Sadr’s supporters have strengthened the protesters and temporarily protected them from attacks by security forces and unidentified armed men. After his announcement, however, they retired from the seating on Saturday.

The security forces then removed concrete barriers near Tahrir Square in Baghdad, where demonstrators have been camping for months, and over at least one main bridge over the Tigris.

“I don’t go to protests often, but I came out today because of what they did yesterday. I want to express my solidarity with my brothers in Tahrir,” said Hussain Ali, a student.

The Iraqi High Commission on Human Rights urged all sides to hold back and conduct peaceful demonstrations.

By Nadine Awadalla

