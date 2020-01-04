advertisement

Graniteville, SC (WOLO) – One of the three suspects was arrested on Saturday morning after being persecuted by several authorities.

Thomas Anthony Henderson is charged with 2 murder cases. These allegations come from a murder investigation that started at Kalmia Apartments on December 17, 2019.

Henderson was captured in a Augusta home by SLED, Aiken County MPs, and other authorities.

“Law enforcement efforts in the CSRA have made this arrest possible,” said Michael Hunt, Aiken County’s sheriff. “We cannot thank them and the citizens who were courageous and provided information that law enforcement officers helped with this murder investigation.”

Henderson is being held in Richmond County Prison pending an extradition hearing.

Additional costs may arise shortly.

If anyone has information about the whereabouts and identity of the two remaining killers, it is recommended that they contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at (803) 648-6811. You can provide information anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers. With your tip, you could receive a cash reward of up to $ 1,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the person (s) responsible for a crime.

Phone tip 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372) Web tip www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click Send Tip Apple or Android.

