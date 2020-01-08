advertisement

Surrey RCMP says one person pulled out of a submerged vehicle following a collision at 56 Avenue and 168 Street Tuesday. (Photography files)

One in hospital after vehicle collision in Surrey pit filled with water

Police say two officers pulled the victim out, performing CPR

A person pulled out of a water-filled canal following a severe collision at 56 Avenue and 168 Street Tuesday evening.

In a news release issued early this morning (Jan. 8), the Surrey RCMP says two members of the Integrated Road Safety Unit (IRSU) “happened at a scene when a vehicle went off the road in a large ditch filled with water. “

“This vehicle quickly overturned,” the release states.

“Both members of IRSU immediately jumped into the water and pulled the resident out of the car and were performing CPR until the ambulance arrived to transport the individual to the hospital.”

No further information about the victim was shared.

Officers with the Surrey Criminal Investigation Team were deployed to try and determine the cause of the collision.

At the time of the news release (1:15 a.m.), the intersection was blocked by the collision, and police were asking the public to evade the area.

Anyone who has witnessed the collision or with information that may assist investigators is asked to call the Surrey detachment at 604-599-0502.

