One in hospital after New Year’s Day attack in Cloverdale

Surrey police say ‘no danger to general public’

Surrey RCMP is investigating after an afternoon raid New Year’s Day in Cloverdale sent a person to hospital.

Police say they received a report of an ongoing assault on a home in the 6100 block of 175A Street shortly before 2 p.m. January 1st.

“Upon arrival, police found a male victim suffering non-life-threatening injuries and he was subsequently transported to a local area hospital for treatment,” according to a release.

A second male located at the scene was taken into custody.

Police say there are no prominent suspects and no danger to the general public.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

