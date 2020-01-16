advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Gina Iniong has been cycling up and down since joining the ONE Championship 2017, but that hasn’t stopped her from dreaming big.

Coming from the famous Lakay team, Iniong (8-4) holds a 4-2 record in promotion and has only won successively at the beginning of her career at ONE.

But Iniong is ready to re-establish itself as one of ONE’s best atomic weights, and stands in the way of Indian Asha Roka.

The two face off in ONE: Fire and Fury on January 31 at the Mall of Asia Arena, and Iniong wants their fight against Roka (4-1) to be the springboard for their future.

“Everyone wants to be world champion. We’ll make it at some point, but right now this next fight is the most important for me, ”said Iniong.

“I never thought about how many fights I have to have before I get a title shot. I’m just concentrating on always winning against the one you put in front of me. I just want to do my best and win. “

Iniong has diced the best the division has to offer, including title challengers Mei Yamaguchi, Jenny Huang and Istela Nunes.

The gold medalist of the Southeast Asian Games has a win against Huang, a loss against Nunes and a personal split against Yamaguchi.

Her struggles against the troika of contenders are a lesson for Iniong in her fight against Roka, whose only loss is against a two-time world champion Stamp Fairtex.

“At the moment I’m just thinking of beating Asha Roka,” said Iniong. “For that I train, I will do things like a fight. I believe in my skills and trust my team. Whatever the possibilities, I will use them. “

“Asha Roka is a striker who boxed very well. I think their weakness is their basic game. I think I’m the more versatile fighter. That is the difference between us. “

