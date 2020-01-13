advertisement

One foot more snow may be on the way to Fraser Valley

Tuesday and Thursday everyone can see significant rainfall in Chilliwack and Abbotsford

Another major snowstorm remains in the forecast for the Fraser Valley.

As temperatures drop, residents dig in and city crews work to clear roads, weather forecasts suggest another landfill may be at sea.

Although no significant snow is expected on Monday, Chilliwack and Abbotsford could be in line with as much of a wet foot as the week rolling around.

That means students at Abbotsford can still get their snow day – schools there are open Monday, though those at Chilliwack are not.

The Fraser Valley could see five to 10 inches of snow on Tuesday, and a similar, or even greater, outburst on Thursday, according to the Weather Network.

An Arctic Exit warning remains in effect and Sunday’s storm saw some localized power outages around the region.

Environment Canada warns: “Arctic cold air will continue to dare from the continents’ entrances and valleys, producing northeast winds of 40 to 60 km / h with gusts of up to 80 km / h. Strong winds combined with cold temperatures will generate wind cooling values ​​of -20 or lower. “

