I came to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Netflix series late and received the preview episodes the evening before their official release. Other journalists had nestled for at least a week. So that excluded me from Goop. It also forced me to dive deep into the Gwynnieverse, with little time to take a breath or to think deeply about the wonders that were waiting for me. And it ruined my evening as I planned to watch an HP Lovecraft movie instead.

But did I replace one cosmic horror with another? In the Goop Lab, Paltrow – founder, figurehead and (possibly immortal) embodiment of the most ridiculous lifestyle brand in the world – has to take on a multitude of strenuous tasks. She has to jump into an ice-cold lake, which is being infected by a Dutch gentleman in alarming sports shorts. And she travels to a hippie plantation in the Caribbean to sip a magical mushroom brew that reminds us of what we’re all going to miss since Body & Soul has been around Electric Picnic for a while.

I’m joking! Magic mushroom cups are indeed drunk. And yes, the guy in the sports shorts is just as real and hard to get out of his head as this Witcher song. However, Paltrow faces these challenges at once and instead sends her favorites to Goop – her Gooplings if you like – to do the heavy lifting.

Each of the six episodes of The Goop Lab begins by stating that the show is meant to be entertainment rather than a substitute for medical advice

Goop has been widely mocked as an extension of Paltrow’s Hollywood ego. However, there were also more serious criticisms, and the company was fined in 2017 for “misleading health claims” for 51 of its (very expensive) products. There was also one Controversy about “vagina steaming” that I will not go into it is enough to say that a controversy that begins with “Vagina Steaming” cannot become a good thing.

Of course, Netflix doesn’t want to get involved in all of this. Each of the six episodes of The Goop Lab begins by stating that the show is meant to be entertainment rather than a substitute for medical advice. And once you get past the dystopian upholstered furniture – I know it’s a bit of a cliché to compare everything to Black Mirror, but the Goop headquarters really looks like it was out of Charlie Brooker’s imagination – it’s in a way Wise conventional lifestyle documentation.

A coarser documentary could have waded deeper into the area where the Goop group flies to the Caribbean to experiment with hallucinogenesis and connect with their inner lost child. One of the volunteers resigned to suicide five years ago. Another, who grew up without a father, struggles with trust and father figure problems.

Unfortunately, the Goop Lab with a runtime of just over 30 minutes is unable to examine its problems closely. So we’ll be back on our couch with Gwyneth soon and talk to a hallucinogeneticist who, as I can imagine, is a bit unwieldy for horror movie doye David Cronenberg.

Paltrow is sincere in her desire to broaden the mind of the beholder. It’s just that the admission price makes her a face value as a lifestyle guru

To be fair, Paltrow climbs off the sofa in later installments and participates more, for example when he does pushups for the Dutch frost catcher. Oh, and there’s an episode that reveals the deeper secrets of the vulva that I haven’t had time to look at. My parents are visiting this weekend and I will probably wear it then.

Paltrow is sincere in her desire to broaden the mind of the beholder. In the show on female sexuality, experienced educator Betty Dodson passionately talks about the importance of women feeling comfortable with their own bodies.

And there are moving interviews while studying substances that change the mind. A woman tells how she has overcome suicidal feelings by “microdosing” magic mushrooms. If you are not in your situation, you will not be able to judge, she says. A patient suffering from PTSD later explains that taking MDMA in a controlled environment helped him to recover. So there are moments when it’s worth staying. It’s just that the admission price makes Gwyneth Paltrow a face value as a lifestyle guru.

The Goop Lab will be streamed on Netflix starting today

