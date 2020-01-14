advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Eduard Folayang has twice lost the ONE lightweight world championship title, but the Team Lakay legend cannot be stopped to become a three-time champion.

Folayang is back on the comeback path after giving up his belt in a rematch with Japanese rival Shinya Aoki last March and breaking off a first round five months later through Eddie Alvarez.

ONE: Eduard Folayang submits to Eddie Alvarez to end the brutal night for Team Lakay

However, he ended 2019 with a win over Tsogookhuu Amarsanaa in Manila two months ago, and he continues to feel like a force to be reckoned with in the lightweight class.

“I still feel at the top of my division and I want to return to the competition in 2020,” said Folayang. “The lightweight division is one of the toughest in ONE championship and I want to reclaim the title for my Filipino fans.”

Folayang says softly that he calls it a career

The 36-year-old Folayang is hoping for a new series when he deals with Ahmed Mujtaba from Pakistan at ONE: Fire & Fury in the Mall of Asia Arena on January 31.

“I am hungry for victory as always. I will be at the top again. It is only about this way of thinking. With the help of God I will be a master again.”

