MANILA, Philippines – Eduard Folayang suffered a breathtaking loss as part of ONE: Fire and Fury Friday’s co-main event at the Mall of Asia Arena against Dutchman Pieter Buist.

The defeat meant Folayang’s third loss in his last four games, while Buist’s seventh consecutive win.

Buist (15-4), who had a significant height advantage of 4 inches, kept his distance well to Folayang and landed on the path of the Filipino with stiff head butts.

The Dutch fighter had a cracking right-head kick that almost knocked Folayang out of the tournament in the first game, but the former lightweight ONE world champion was able to score and keep control until the end of the round.

Folayang (22-9) was almost caught in an arm triangle in the middle of the second before moving to the dominant position at the end of the second.

In the third round, Buist landed his kicks, which drove Folayang on the defensive.

Defeat with one leg and less than 30 seconds remaining left Folayang almost delayed, but the damage Buist had done was too much for two of the judges.

