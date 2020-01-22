advertisement

It’s an event like no other with a global message that he hopes will benefit all of humanity – and a tree planted for every ticket sold.

One Earth Show is designed to educate, inspire and empower people of all ages to lead more sustainable lifestyles.

advertisement

These are not necessarily big changes.

The philosophy of the fair is to highlight how even the smallest change in daily life can help promote a more sustainable future for all.

The inaugural two-day event will be held at the NEC from October 24 to 25. For more information, click here

One Earth Show arrives at the NEC from October 24 to 25 to inspire people to make small changes in everyday life to make a big difference in the environment

With its global partner, reforetstation Forest Nation, One Earth Show aims to plant 100,000 in the One Earth forest in Tanzania in 2020.

Forest National has already donated 10,000 trees to the forest.

The show focuses on five key themes – technology and travel, food, fashion, beauty and home – and will be filled with ideas that inspire visitors to reduce, reuse and recycle in an effort to fight climate change.

Some of the best known brands will be presented at the show alongside a series of handpicked ethical traders presenting a range of innovative products and services.

One Earth Theaters will welcome names of inspiring households sharing their thoughts on how we can all make a difference for the future of our planet.

And the One Earth workshops will give visitors the opportunity to participate in practical and creative sessions designed to provide ideas and advice to take away to get started right away.

For more information and to register for ticket offers for the One Earth Show at the NEC on October 24 and 25 – and have your tree planted in the One Earth forest – click here

The One Earth Show arrives at the NEC from October 24 to 25 to help people make daily changes for a more sustainable life

Vision

One Earth Show CEO Ed Tranter said, “We live in the midst of a sustainability Zeitgeist: the conversation has shifted from niche to mainstream. There has never been a time when more people are both aware of the climate change crisis and desperate to help.

“Unfortunately, it is not that simple. Often, the lack of knowledge, the costs, the inconvenience and the perceived enormity of the situation we face all prevent us from acting. One of the objectives of Earth is about breaking down these barriers and – through positive messages – proving to visitors that if we all make small changes every day, our extra efforts can make a huge difference. ”

Celebrate sustainability at the One Earth Show to be held at the NEC on October 24 and 25

He added: “One Earth aims to encourage positive change and is a platform to discuss how to make better consumer choices, to encourage people to think about the products they buy and the impact that ‘they have on the planet.

“One Earth is an event that will engage, excite and inspire people. We want them to walk out the door with questions and leave with answers. Be able to make the changes that suit their family and lifestyle.

“As Greta Thurnburg says,” no one is too small to make a difference; everyone can do something. If everyone has done something, then huge differences can happen. “I really believe it.”

For more information and to register for ticket offers for the One Earth Show at the NEC on October 24 and 25 – and have your tree planted in the One Earth forest – click here

Celebrate sustainability at the One Earth Show to be held at the NEC on October 24 and 25

How One Earth Show Will Make a Difference

In addition to planting the One Earth forest, One Earth Show will take these additional steps for 2020:

• Offset carbon emissions from the event

• Electronic ticketing

• Work with the NEC, which is committed to organizing sustainable events

• Removal of single-use plastic

• Provide locally sourced food options with the majority of products traveling no more than 30 miles and support local businesses

• Offer visitors discounted trips in partnership with public transport providers

The One Earth Show arrives at the NEC from October 24 to 25

One Earth Partnerships

The organizers of One Earth Partnership and 73 Media have signed a sustainability commitment illustrating how they will work with event partners and suppliers with shared values ​​to constantly challenge and find new ways to reduce waste, energy and the environmental impact of the event.

In addition to Forest Nation, One Earth Show partners with Reach Plc which supports the event through its network of national and regional media.

“At Reach Plc, we strive to ensure that readers of all our new brands are properly informed of the facts about what is happening on our planet.

“We are delighted to partner with One Earth to host this exciting event that promises to give practical advice on the steps we can all take and that can really make a difference,” said Philip Machray, director of business development. , Reach Plc.

The enormity of the climate change challenge prompted Reach Plc to launch a campaign to help its readers work together for the common good.

Supported by the simple # Do1Thing message, the publisher provides its readers with the local stories, expert advice and practical advice they need to be better informed and equipped to take positive action.

For more information and to register for ticket offers for the One Earth Show at the NEC on October 24 and 25 – and have your tree planted in the One Earth forest – click here

.

advertisement