Does Noel Gallagher soften in his old age?

Her brother Liam would certainly agree. Admittedly, he doesn’t really need encouragement to stick the shoe on – but Oasis fans might agree with Liam on this occasion.

Noel was credited as “lyricist and composer” on “Walls”, the new single from former member of One Direction, Louis Tomlinson.

Tomlinson has made no secret of his admiration for Oasis in the past, saying “Oasis is sick and we need more groups who don’t care as they do at their peak”.

However, the feeling was not mutual; Noel has made his feelings known about 1D in various interviews over the years, including one with Esquire in 2015 where he said: “Who cares what One Direction does? Cocksuckers, all in rehab at the age of 30. “

It seems his feelings have softened, given that he gave Tomlinson permission to include elements of Oasis songs ‘Acquiesce’, ‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’ and ‘Cast No Shadow’ on the track . It also means, of course, that as a songwriter credited to the track, he will be included in the royalty payments.

Even Tomlinson admitted he was “surprised” when Gallagher gave his permission.

I was surprised when he approved it. Massive respect

– Louis Tomlinson (@Louis_Tomlinson) January 16, 2020

Liam, meanwhile, seems to be on a Twitter break, but he will no doubt have something to say about it.

Listen to the song below:

(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ASt2TJ48r6k (/ integrated)

