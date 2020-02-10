advertisement

SUNMEDIA

MORINVILLE – The RCMP says one man has died and five others, including three children, are in hospital after a head-on collision near Morinville, north of Edmonton.

They say two SUVs collided late Sunday afternoon on Highway 44 near Township Road 535.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles – a 24-year-old Parkland County man – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman and a toddler who were also in the vehicle sustained serious injuries but not life-threatening injuries.

The woman who was driving the other SUV, along with the two young men who were passengers in the vehicle, were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the cause of the collision, but note that icy road conditions and mild winds have been reported at the time of the accident.

