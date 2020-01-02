advertisement

One dead after attack in Newrey neighborhood of Surrey

Police say one person is in custody following the early morning incident

One person is dead and another is in custody, following an early-morning incident in Surrey’s Newton neighborhood.

According to a news release, police were alerted to an ongoing assault on the 7500 block of 120 Street shortly before 1 a.m. today (Jan. 2).

Upon arrival, officers found a deceased male. A second male located nearby was taken into police custody.

Investigators with the Surrey general investigation unit were expected to be at the scene “for an unknown period of time,” the notice issued, shortly after 2 p.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502. To remain anonymous, contact Stoppers Crime at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca

