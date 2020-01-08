advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Danny Kingad was a whirling derby during his first 14 fights, drawing a 13-1 record before encountering the greatest fighter of all time in Demetrious Johnson.

Kingad had six victories until Johnson completed a master class in the final of the Flyweight Grand Prix in ONE: Century against Kingad.

It was a tough defeat for Kingad, who is considered one of the up-and-coming competitors in his division, but he is using his experience from the past year to create a new fighter.

“Everyone will see something new from me next year,” said Kingad. “With everything I’ve learned about myself in 2019, next year I can show how much I’ve grown.”

“My personal goal is to win every game in order to soon be worthy of a World Cup challenge.”

Kingad, whose other defeat in his career against ONE flyweight world champion, Adriano Moraes, has been added to the winners’ circle with Xie Wei on January 31 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

There Kingad won against Reece McLaren and Tatsumitsu Wada and gave him a feeling of confidence when he returned to ONE’s house in Manila.

And the fight against Xie is what Kingad would use as his endurance test after learning valuable lessons against Johnson.

“I learned a lot,” said Kingad. “I was against top athletes who were able to show me some of my weaknesses that I am constantly working on to improve.

Danny Kingad is turning into a promising future

“The experience of facing Johnson was very exciting and I was really happy because I had the chance to be part of the Grand Prix.”

Kingad said it was an honor to fight 33-year-old Johnson, who is still at the peak of his career.

“Not everyone has a chance to compete against one of his best DJs, but I was also able to push him from head to toe for three rounds,” said Kingad of Johnson, who consisted of seven submissions and two knockouts before switching to ONE.

