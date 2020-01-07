advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – The ONE championship begins its biggest year so far and sets a record high of 50 live events for 2020.

ONE Championship chairman and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, announced this on Sunday as the mixed martial arts promotion appears to be building on a strong year 2019, with 42 events taking place and key features such as ONE Esports being launched.

However, events this year are not limited to ONE championship battle nights with ONE Super Series, ONE Hero Series, ONE Warrior Series and ONE Esport, which also include live acts.

The kick-off for funding in Asia is the combat card ONE: A New Tomorrow on Friday in Bangkok, Thailand. Filipino bet Roel Rosauro fights in the preliminary rounds.

Sityodtong also said that the company, which has also announced the signing of partnerships with various brands, is considering expanding its market to India and the United States if everything goes as planned.

ONE Championship will have its first fight night in Manila on January 31, when the straw weight world champion Joshua Pacio from Team Lakay will defend his belt again.

