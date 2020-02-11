advertisement

ONE Championship MMA fighter Itsuki Harata recently went to Instagram to release her transformation into Dragon Ball Android 18.

Android 18 was originally called Lazuli when she was an ordinary person. Together with her twin brother Android 17 from Dr. Gero turned into Android 18 in his revenge against Goku.

Android is absorbed by Cell during the Cell Saga. While Cell fights Gohan during the Cell Games, he resurrects them. After Cell’s defeat, Android 18 settles down and marries Krillin with the two who have a daughter named Marron.

advertisement

She was later recalled to battle during the events of Dragon Ball Super, using her infinite stamina during the Universe Survival Saga to defeat a number of challengers from different universes in the Tournament of Power.

Itsuki Hirata shared several pictures of her Android 18 cosplay on Instagram. Look here.

Here you can see the three pictures in more detail.

It not only turned into Android 18, but the MMA fighter also performed a Kamehameha in the ring!

What do you think of Itsuki Harata’s conversion to Android 18?

(Visited 1 Times, 1 Visits Today)

About the author

advertisement