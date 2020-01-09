advertisement

MANILA, Philippines – Joshua Pacio is a young man aged 23, but his battle report already gives him an enviable resume.

Team Lakay’s young star holds a 16-3 record and twice won the ONE World strawweight title, but Pacio insists there is so much more on the table for him.

Pacio is aware that the stacked straw fighters are trying to dethrone him, and it is this challenge that fuels him in the cold air of Baguio City.

“As the reigning champion, there is a lot of responsibility on my shoulders,” said Pacio. “That’s why I’m always here in the gym and working on my craft. I enjoy the process of training, improvement and even media work.”

“I love talking to people and engaging with fans. I have so much fun and I can say that martial arts is what I want to do for the rest of my life. “

Pacio fought three times in 2019 and won 2-1 after losing alone in the first month of the year.

Yosuke Saruta won the straw weight title from Pacio by split decision and triggered an immediate rematch between the two, which the Filipinos dutifully recorded in April.

Pacio struck Saruta in the fourth round with a tough head shot 2:43 to recapture the title, which he defended against his compatriot Filipino Rene Catalan in November.

Pacio, a skilful grappler, forced Catalan to enter the second round with 2:29.

“I’ve learned a lot this year and I’m very happy with my progress,” said Pacio. “Obviously I lost the fight in early January and it was pretty painful. But I am also grateful for this experience, because it showed me weak points that I have to improve. “

“I worked hard to achieve my goals and we saw these improvements in April and November.”

However, Pacio is back in action when he wants to defend his strap against Alex Silva in ONE: Fire and Fury on January 31 at the Mall of Asia Arena.

Silva (9-4), 37, is a former ONE World Strawweight Champion and a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu World Champion, and Pacio believes the veteran would be his toughest match yet.

Nevertheless, he goes into the cage with confidence.

“Everyone is talented and has their own weaknesses. The only thing I see as a champion is that every opponent I face is a hungry lion who wants to climb my throne,” said Pacio.

“They want the belt and the challenge is big. So I have to stay focused and make sure these guys don’t hit me. I think at 23 I get better every day. “

