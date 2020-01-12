advertisement

NANTICOKE, Pa. – One person is behind bars and officers are looking for two others after what the police say may be a series of burglaries.

According to researchers, 32-year-old William McDowell and 28-year-old Erika Bowersox broke into a home on East Noble Street early in the morning.

The duo entered through a window in the kitchen and was confronted with the homeowner.

advertisement

McDowell and Bowersox left and the homeowner chased them down the street to eventually catch McDowell.

Police say McDowell has admitted to being involved in other burglaries in Nanticoke over the past three months.

Bowersox is wanted for burglary.

A third person, Nicholas Jamilowski, is also wanted for interrogation.

McDowell is stuck with burglary and related offenses.

41,201739

-75.996641

.

advertisement