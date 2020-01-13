advertisement

Army set up more cadet programs in schools

Four young South Australians will learn to sail as part of a new cadetship program that includes sailing on the tall ship One and All.

The cadets, selected as part of an application process, spend 60 days at sea and complete training courses at the Australian Maritime and Fisheries Academy in Port Adelaide.

You will gain professional experience in shipping companies, starting with Flinders Ports, one of the main sponsors of the twelve-month program.

advertisement

“SA has a thriving maritime industry, but an aging maritime workforce,” said Annie Roberts, executive officer of One and All.

media_cameraAmber Finn, pictured with Stuart Mesecke and Aleks Cameron, says the cadet ships are a great opportunity for other young people. Picture: AAP / Brenton Edwards

“We need to restore that balance and give young South Australians the skills they need to fill the gap. Our cadreship is one way to achieve this, and we look forward to starting the program for the first time. “

All volunteers Amber Finn, 17, who is participating in a maritime program at Le Fevre High School, said the cadet titles were a “great opportunity” for other young people.

The program is open to all South Australians aged 18 and over – apply until January 31st at hello@oneandallship.com.au.

Scott Morrison has pledged to spend more than $ 12 million on projects marking the 250th anniversary of Captain Cook’s first trip to Australia and the Pacific.

Originally published as Wanted: Cadets looking for change

,

advertisement