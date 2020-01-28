advertisement

Action between Onduparaka FC and Busoga United FC on Tuesday. (PHOTO / Onduparaka)

Uganda Premier League

Onduparaka FC 2-1 Busoga United FC

Green Light Stadium, Arua

Tuesday, 28-01-2020

Onduparaka FC defeated Busoga United 2-1 in the Ugandan Premier League on Tuesday.

advertisement

The Caterpillars, who had not won in their last two games before Tuesday, hit Julius Malingumu and Rashid Okocha.

For Busoga, Nelson Mandela scored for them.

Despite a massive exodus to Onduparaka, that did not deter them because they took charge of the game from the board.

And over 25 minutes, Malingumu would highlight them.

However, Busoga responded instantly as Mandela leveled things up three minutes later.

With 22 minutes to go, Okocha scored what would ultimately win for the home team.

Malingumu, who has now scored 7 goals this season, was named Man of the Match for his performance of the day.

Gibson Adinho of Onduparaka was the only player booked during the game.

The victory saw Onduparaka move up to third position with 30 points in 19 games.

For Busoga, they remain 7th, three points from third place.

The other matches played on Tuesday

-Kyetume FC 0-2 KCCA FC

-Onduparaka FC 2-1 Busoga United FC

-Mbarara City FC 0-0 Vipers SC

-Proline FC 2-1 Police FC

comments

advertisement