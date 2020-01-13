advertisement

It was once in Iowa, on Sunday, and a man was arrested for assaulting another moviegoer for using his cell phone at a screening of “Once Upon a Time In Hollywood”.

Yoga teacher Nicholas Glasgow was arrested this weekend for assault and crime for the September 2019 incident, court records from TheSmokingGun.com show on Monday.

According to court records, the 34-year-old initially complained to theater employees and asked them to speak to the victim about his telephone use.

advertisement

Also read: Oscar nominations by numbers: Netflix leads Sony among the studios

After the film, Glasgow “approached the victim and his friend and apologized for the destruction of the film,” according to court records, using their cell phones. He then played out his personal scene from a Quentin Tarantino film by slapping the victim’s face with a closed hand, as noted in the file. From then on, the fight escalated when Glasgow kicked the victim on the ground.

Ultimately, the victim suffered a head cut, “swelling, pain, and redness on the face, and glasses were broken in the attack,” the police said.

The fight already took place in September, but an arrest warrant was only issued on Friday. Glasgow was released from Johnson County prison on Monday morning, where he had been charged with the offense the day before. “

Also read: Quentin Tarantino Named Director of the Year (Exclusive) at Palm Springs Film Festival

The previous Monday, the film with Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, including “Best Film”.

advertisement