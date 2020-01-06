advertisement

Quentin Tarantinos Once Upon a Time … Hollywood was the biggest winner in the film section at the 77th Golden Globes on Sunday night. The film recorded three statuettes on a night when love spread in many directions. Tarantino’s film won the best comedy or musical, the best screenplay and the best supporting actor for Brad Pitt.

Sam Mendes’ 1917, a driving drama from World War I, was the surprise winner of the best drama film. The big loser was Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman. The Netflix production, which is considered the favorite for the best drama, was unable to implement any of its five nominations. Netflix, which also produced Marriage Story, winner of a single globe, will lick its wounds. The streamer won only two globes out of 34 nominations in television and film.

advertisement

Saoirse Ronan was nominated for Best Actress in a Drama for Little Women, but, as bookmakers had predicted, lost to favorite Renée Zellweger, who was Judy Garland in Judy.

The Globes, selected by less than 100 largely opaque members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, have an unpredictable history in which they anticipated the Oscars. Given the low prevalence of love, it is difficult to draw clear conclusions about the really important awards. However, Joaquin Phoenix looks hard to beat in the race for the best actor. The eccentric actor received the award on Sunday for his electrical performance as Batman’s up-and-coming antagonist in Joker.

“I’m such a pain in the ass,” he said in a wavering but undoubtedly sincere speech. Zellweger also appears to be on the way to an Oscar for the kind of performance that can be used to pay out awards. The Irishman is swaying now, but Scorsese is very much loved by the academy.

Saoirse Ronan visits After-Pary in Beverly Hills. Photo: Jean-Baptiste Lacroix / AFP / Getty Images

Taron Egerton sneaked past Eddie Murphy and Leonardo DiCaprio and became the best actor in a comedy or musical for the adorable Elton John biopic rocketman. This singer also shared the best original song with his lyricist Bernie Taupin. On the podium, John confirmed the surprising fact that the two songwriters, partners for half a century, had never received an award together. The actor and rapper Awkwafina recorded the best actress in a comedy for the touching The Farewell. “If I get into tough times, I can sell it,” she quipped.

Amazed

Brad Pitt was adorable when he selected the best supporting actor for Tarantino’s film. He admitted that he was in excellent company with his candidates Al Pacino, Anthony Hopkins, Joe Pesci and Tom Hanks. “When I started with these names. , , were like gods to me, ”he said. “I wanted to bring my mother with me, but every woman I stand next to says I’m going to meet. It would be just awkward.”

Mendes was visibly amazed to have the best director for 1917. He paid tribute to his grandfather, a veteran who inspired this film, and one of his nominees. “There is no director in this room – no director in the world – who is not in the shadow of Martin Scorsese,” he said.

Many expected Jennifer Lopez, nominated for Hustlers, to be the best supporting actress in a ceremony that loves stars, but Laura Dern for Marriage Story received this award.

An irresistible wave of emotions filled Beverly Hilton when Charlize Theron Tom Hanks presented the Cecil B DeMille Award for outstanding contribution to entertainment. “You’re a fool if you don’t steal from everyone you’ve ever worked with,” he said in an emotional speech that covered his belief in the virtue of honest professionalism. “Getting on time is one of the greatest liberating gifts you can make for a movie,” he continued.

Ellen DeGeneres, the comic and chat show host who broke through the nineties by appearing gay, was awarded the second Carol Burnett Prize for her contribution to television.

In the television section, the big winners with two globes each were Chernobyl, the scorching docudrama by HBO; Succession, a quirky family epic, also produced by HBO; and Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s very best comedy Fleabag. Waller-Bridge accepted the awards for best comedy and best actress in a comedy. With the latter award, she paid tribute to the Irish actor Andrew Scott, who plays the famous “hot priest”. Apparently it could produce “chemistry with a pebble”. Scott was nominated for best supporting actor in a television series, but lost to Chernobyl against Stellan Skarsgård. It was also a slow night for Netflix on TV, but Olivia Colman won the best actress in a drama for her role as Queen Elizabeth in The Queen. It was like the old days when HBO led the table with four wins.

monolog

Ricky Gervais’ return as a host was strange. Since the last turn of the comic in 2016, the Weinstein scandal and surrounding campaigns have drawn Hollywood’s attention to its creative offensive exercises. “You will be delighted that this is the last time I will host these awards,” he began with an agreement that could be considered a silent weed-jumping agreement. The monologue was probably the least daring of his five excursions (though NBC missed a hint of Dame Judi Dench’s privacy) with clashes with Jeffrey Epstein, the campaign for diversity, Leonardo DiCaprio’s taste for younger women, and the indecency of the HFPA. “The food was all vegetables – just like the members of the Hollywood Foreign Press,” he joked. His best line was probably the suggestion that Felicity Huffman, who was locked up in the college admissions scandal, might have made his license plate. However, the feeling remained that the audience was now afraid to laugh at this material. This is no longer Gervai’s room.

There was some Irish interest in Pierce Brosnan’s sons Dylan and Paris Brosnan acting as “Golden Globe Ambassadors” for the evening, accompanying the winners on and off the stage. Her father was one of many who pay tribute to those affected by the Australian bushfire. It seemed like no one dared to allude to the USA’s murder of Qassem Suleimani, but Patricia Arquette, who won the best supporting actress in television series or films, finally pointed to the elephant in the room. “We won’t remember that night in the history books,” she said. “We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States – a president who tweets a 52-bomb threat.” She went a lot better than Ricky Gervais.

List of winners: 77th Golden Globe Awards

Best film, drama

1917

Best actress in a movie, drama

Renée Zellweger, Judy

Best actor in a movie, drama

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

Best film, comedy or musical

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Best actress in a film, comedy or musical

Awkwafina, the farewell

Best actor in a film, comedy or musical

Taron Egerton, rocket man

Best director, film

Sam Mendes, 1917

Best supporting actress in a movie

Laura Dern, marriage history

Best supporting actor in a movie

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Best TV series, drama

succession

Best actress in a TV series, drama

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Best actor in a TV series, drama

Brian Cox, successor

Best TV series, musical or comedy

fleabag

Best actress in a television series, musical or comedy

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

Best actor in a television series, musical or comedy

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best limited series or television film

Chernobyl

Best actress in a limited series or a television film

Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon

Best actor in a limited series or TV movie

Russell Crowe, the loudest voice

Best supporting actress in a series, a limited series or a television film

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Best supporting actor in a series, a limited series or a television film

Stellan Skarsgard, Chernobyl

Best screenplay, film

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time. , , in Hollywood

Best animated feature film

Missing link

Best foreign language film

parasite

Best original score, cinema film

Hildur Guonadottir, Joker

Best original song, film

(I will love myself again, Rocketman

advertisement