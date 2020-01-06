advertisement

HBO and “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” were the big winners of Sunday’s Golden Globes, and we have the math to prove it.

Thanks to Jesse Armstrong’s media imperial drama “Succession” and the limited series “Chernobyl” directed by Jared Harris, HBO has earned the most trophies (4) of all platforms – or distributors – in the case of films this evening. These statue quartets were used for the performances of Brian Cox (successor) and supporting actor Stellan Skarsgard (Chernobyl) as well as for the highest honors in the categories Drama and Limited Series.

With two wins per streaming service, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video were the only ones to win the multiple awards of the big competition for small screens.

Amazon’s Phoebe Waller Bridge comedy “Fleabag” was the only single TV show with two victories at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s 77th Annual Awards Ceremony.

On the film side, Quentin Tarantino’s ninth film won in three categories, both of which were based on individual films and Sony earned its own gold medal in the distributor list. A trio of other films – Sam Mendes’ “1917”, the “Joker” led by Joaquin Phoenix and “Rocketman” with Taron Egerton – each won a pair of Golden Globes.

Below is a breakdown by film, show, film distribution, and TV network / streaming platform. Readers can check out the full list of Sunday’s Golden Globes winners hosted by Ricky Gervais, as well as TheWraps tips for the night’s greatest snubs and surprises.

Wins by feature film

“Once upon a time … in Hollywood” – 3

“1917” – 2nd

“Joker” – 2nd

“Rocketman” – 2nd

“The farewell” – 1

“Judy” – 1

“Marriage story” – 1

“Missing Link” – 1

“Parasite” – 1

TV show victories

“Chernobyl” – 2nd

“Fleabag” – 2nd

“Succession” – 2

“The deed” – 1

“The Crown” – 1

“Fosse / Verdon” – 1

“The Loudest Voice” – 1

“Ramy” – 1st

Wins in film distribution

Sony Pictures Release – 3rd

Paramount Pictures – 2

Universal pictures – 2

Warner Bros. Pictures – 2

A24-1

LD roadside entertainment / sights – 1

NEON – 1

Netflix – 1

United Artists Releasing – 1st

TV station victories

HBO – 4th

Hulu – 2nd

Amazon Prime Video – 2

FX Networks – 1

Netflix – 1

Showtime – 1st

