MIAMI – The Kansas City Chiefs put an end to a 50-year Super Bowl drought with a dramatic 31-20 comeback win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in a surprising conclusion to the 100th NFL season that may have also revealed a new star to kick off the next century.

New Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes stepped onto America’s biggest sports scene and produced an attractive fourth-quarter rally that even 49-year-olds applauded earnestly.

The 24-year-old’s performance underscored why he is being named the sixth time heir apparent to Super Bowl champion and future Hall of Famer Tom Brady of the Patriots.

With the Chiefs down 20-10, Mahomes built three scoring machines in just over five minutes, hitting Travis Kelce and Damien Williams with short passes to give Kansas City the lead.

Williams then raced 38 yards for the clinching result, sparking wild celebrations for fans of the many suffering Chiefs who had not seen their team lift the Lombardi Trophy since their victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV.

If the Chiefs supporters were over-the-moon about the long-awaited Super Bowl victory at Hard Rock Stadium, they would be doubly excited about what the future could hold with Mahomes calling games for years to come.

With an elderly champion marching towards the NFL retirement is looking for the new face of the league and after Sunday’s show Mahomes seems to be the man.

Mahomes, who completed 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards and threw two touchdown passes, appeared out of sorts for nearly three-quarters of the game, but took charge when it mattered to earn Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) honors. ).

He becomes the second youngest quarterback to win a Super Bowl and the youngest to claim both the NFL and Super Bowl MVP.

Dynastic head?

But while Mahomes has been more than willing to take on responsibilities as a team leader, he is not as well prepared to take over the NFL frontline job.

“There are some guys that could be the face of the NFL,” he said. “As good as the quarterback game is now, the guys come here year in and year out and play some great football.

“Lamar (Jackson of the Baltimore Ravens) won last night in the MVP league and he was a unanimous choice and had one of the best seasons of all time in the quarterback position, so there are guys like this who look every year.

“A lot of the young backs and still a lot of veteran guys are playing at a very high level.

“I just try to be the best Patrick Mahomes I can be and win football games.”

Very few quarterbacks, veterans or newcomers, have demonstrated Houdini’s ability to escape defeat.

During the postseason, with Mahomes leading the Kansas City explosive attack, no bullet was safe.

In the play off division, the Chiefs fought back from a 24-0 down to defeat the Houston Texans and then erased a 10-0 Tenans Tenans advantage in the AFC Championship.

The strong-armed, charismatic leader has become a man-reel highlighted with his no0look passes and friction spell.

In just his second year as a freshman, statistically few have been better.

Mahomes became only the second quarterback with 5,000 passing yards and 50 touchdowns in a single season.

With his savage ability, blue collar work ethic and his self-confidence, the Chiefs could be on the verge of a dynasty.

“We will enjoy this and then come back next year. It will be the same difficult thing, the same perseverance, dedication every single day,” Mahomes said, waiting for next season even when the champagne corps is the current campaign appeared.

“We’re going to take it one day at a time, one year at a time, and try to put together great years.

“Then at the end of it all of us will have no regrets about where we are.

“As long as we keep the people we have in this organization, in this team with the coach we have a chance to be a good year in and year out, but it won’t be easy.” (Editing by Peter Rutherford)

