advertisement

Tarantino’s recent directorial work has brought in Golden Globe nominations this year, including an offer for the best director.

Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” won the Golden Globe for Best Comedy or Musical, one of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s two main awards (the other is the best film drama). “Hollywood” was widely recognized as the leader of the award and was nominated in the category alongside “Knives Out” by Rian Johnson, “Dolemite Is My Name” by Craig Brewer, “Jojo Rabbit” by Taika Waititi and “Rocketman” by Dexter Fletcher. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood ”received four more Golden Globe nominations this year: Best Director and Best Screenplay for Tarantino, Best Comedy Actor or Musical for Leonardo DiCaprio, and Best Supporting Actor for Brad Pitt.

The great Golden Globes win for “Hollywood” is the last win for the 1969 drama this season. The film was named one of the best films of the year by the American Film Institute, while Tarantino received the Best Screenplay Award from New York’s Critics Circle and Pitt (Supporting Actor) and Tarantino (Director) received awards from the National Board of Review. “Hollywood” has also been nominated for countless guild awards, including the Outstanding Achievement of a Film Actress at the Screen Actors Guild Award. DiCaprio and Pitt have also been nominated for SAG this year.

advertisement

connected

connected

Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio starred in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood as a once popular television actor and loyal stuntman. Tarantino’s script follows the characters as they try to take a break in the changing film industry. The characters of Pitt and DiCaprio live next to Sharon Tate, played in the film by Margot Robbie (nominated by the Globes in the category supporting actress for “Bombshell”). “Hollywood” was founded at the Cannes Film Festival, where many Oscar experts had predicted that it would become a major Oscar powerhouse. Alongside Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman” and Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite”, the film is considered the best pioneer.

DiCaprio and Pitt are also favorites for Oscar nominations for their appearances, with Pitt even being the front runner when it comes to Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. The win would give Pitt his first acting Oscar. “Once upon a time in Hollywood” was a reunion for Tarantino and both actors, after working with Pitt on “Inglourious Basterds” and DiCaprio on “Django Unchained”, became a dream come true.

“I am one of the happiest directors in Hollywood history,” said Tarantino. “I found the two guys I worked with before, they liked me and they responded to the material. An actor and his stunt double, there must be symmetry to them. You have to go together. They have to be wearing the same clothes, the same size, they have to suggest each other, you know, and if one of the two boys couldn’t do it, I would have to find someone who could fill out this bill, at least the physical aspect , or go with some other people I could do this with. I was lucky that both guys I wanted had this symmetry and wanted to work together and with me. “

“Hollywood” was released by Sony Pictures during the summer, making it the first Tarantino film to be supported by a major Hollywood studio. Miramax and The Weinstein Company stood behind all of Tarantino’s previous efforts. Hollywood opened at the US box office for $ 41 million, making it the biggest debut in Tarantino’s career. The film grossed $ 140 million domestically and $ 372 million worldwide, making it one of the top-selling original films of 2019.

While the Golden Globes split their Best Picture races into two categories, the winner of the Musical or Comedy category is often nominated for Best Picture Oscar. Last year’s winner was the “Green Book”, which won the Oscar for Best Film in 2019. Previous winners in this category include Best Picture nominees “Lady Bird”, “La La Land”, “The Martian”, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, “American Hustle”, “Les Miserables”, “The Artist “And” The children are doing well. “” The artist “also won the best picture. You would have to go back to 2009 to find the last Golden Globe winner for Best Film or Comedy who hasn’t received an Oscar nomination: That was Todd Phillips’ “The Hangover”. Phillips is back in the race this year with four-time candidate “Joker”.

Click here for the full list of 2019 Golden Globe winners.

Register: Stay up to date on the latest film and television news! Sign up for our email newsletter here.

advertisement