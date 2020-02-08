advertisement

“Prequels have become a pillar of the cultural landscape. Studios, network managers and publishers are reluctant to take risks, and prequels offer another way to take advantage of an existing work. “

“Little women”

Slogan: “Before they were little, they were tiny. I mean, really tiny. “

Four teenage sisters and their mother, Marmee, who lives in New England at the age of eighteen, are inadvertently reduced to the size of peanuts by their eccentric inventor father. Left to their own devices, while the father desperately searches for possible remedies, the mother and daughters take refuge in a teapot and continue to do their best. The most candid of the girls, Jo, wants to become a writer, but rather marries a potato insect that encourages her to put an end to her stupid ambitions. Finally, the father brings them back to their normal size and, while preparing to leave for the civil war, inadvertently marches against Jo’s husband.

“The young man and the sea”

Slogan: “Before the big fish, there was a small fish.”

Santiago, a young Cuban fisherman, befriends a fiery marlin, and the two unite to free thousands of fish from an overcrowded aquarium in Miami. But, when Santiago’s fishing buddies discover the improbable alliance and tease him, he ends his friendship with the marlin. “The next time we meet,” says Santiago, in the last shot of the film, “I’m going to have to kill you.”

“Fahrenheit 212”

Slogan: “Before burning books, they boiled magazines.”

In a dystopian future, Guy Montag works as head of government censorship for an authoritarian regime. While boiling confiscated magazines, he notices a page bubble briefly on the surface, and is unable to resist reading an article about a celebrity. This leads him to search for more magazines. He is finally detected by the authorities and forced to flee to the surrounding forest, where he meets a group of exiled intellectuals who have memorized different profiles of Reese Witherspoon magazines in anticipation of a time when the company will be ready to rediscover the press. written. They stay in the forest forever.

“Where the hell are you, Godot?”

Slogan: “Before waiting uselessly, they were waiting for a goal.”

Two high school students, Vladimir and Tarragon, have a problem: Godot. Whenever they agree to be near the big tree after school, Godot is always late! And, when they leave and do things, like skateboarding or hanging out at the mall, without it, it inevitably shows up right after they leave! Finally, one day after school, Vlad and Estie decide that this time they will wait for Godot to appear, even if it means missing the prom! And the graduation! And the rest of their lives! Their determination backfires when they find themselves like unemployed tramps.

“Yester-Bloomsday”

Slogan: “Before nothing happened, everything happened.”

On the humid morning of June 15, 1904, Léopold Bloom left his Dublin residence and walked quickly on wet paving stones, a look of steel in his eyes. Unbeknownst to his wife, whom he left in bed, Bloom is a secret agent for the I.R.A. He meets his contact, Stephen Dedalus, in a distant tower from Sandycove, setting in motion events that will change not only the history of the Republic of Ireland but also the history of the world. On the evening of this fateful day, the great nations of Europe will be on an unalterable path towards world war. Because men’s knowledge of these events poses a critical security risk, the two agree to be hypnotized by government agents, who replace memories of their secret identities with prosaic memories of walking around Dublin.

“Lord of the mites”

Slogan: “Before there were boys who went crazy on an island, there were babies who went crazy on an island.”

A flight carrying orphans crashes on a remote island, blocking a group of toddlers. A blond toddler named Ralphie turns a pacifier into a whistle that he uses to bring all the survivors together, but attempts at self-governance quickly go awry, as some three-year-olds poop their pants, while d Others refuse to eat anything but pizza, and still others cannot fall asleep without elaborate bedtime rituals. They all die.

“Once long before a time”

Slogan: “Before” Once before a time “, there was” Once well before a time “.”

Following a quote from the Times, various non-existent prequels are described, including “War Puppies”, “Oedipus the Prince” and “A Mechanical Clementine”. Definitely better than the original.

