Karol G is a whirlwind and so it was in 2019, in which she never stopped and did hundreds of concerts and collaborations. Her climax was a bit unpredictable because she got a lot of confusion in the Copa America.

The Colombian singer wanted to make history at the opening of the football event, but the piece played very poorly, which sparked great controversy about her. However, her ability to work has made her forget.

And even more so if it has accumulated success after success in the 2019 list of the most listened songs, this just seems to be the trailer of what will come in 2020, where it is already considered one of the queens of his musical style.

attract attention

We could see better in the concerts, because Karol G triumphs in the world of music and believes that the Colombian is a typhoon and knows very well how to draw the attention of everyone who will see her at her concerts ,

In one of her most outstanding concerts of the past year 2019, she was captured with full strength on her back. She moved very sensuously and with hardly anything superior, with ease that was worthy of the great pop divas.

This year yes

It seems that there will finally be a wedding between Anuel AA and Karol G. The couple from Reggeattoneros have been dizzy to the partridge for many months, but finally it appears that Anuel AA has taken the final step and announced on her Instagram account that a wedding will take place this year.

The picture already has more than 2 million likes and it is expected that this marriage will make them one of the most powerful couples in the entertainment world.

