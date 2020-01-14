advertisement

You can’t keep Tamar Braxton down. The singer, host and reality star was mysteriously dismissed from The Real in 2016 without any real explanation. The Spitfire was known for its nonsense and catchy phrases in the series. It was presented to us via Braxton Family Values ​​on WE TV, which premiered in April 2011. Tamar quickly became a fan target and a favorite. The show led her to have an impact with her ex-husband, Vincent Herbert, called Tamar & Vince. The Grammy-winning singer also appeared in Dancing With The Stars.

Braxton hasn’t been on the big screen for a minute, but it looks like we can be happy to see him back. Reality TV would have a series of beauty to come on VH1. In June of last year, the 42-year-old woman confirmed via Instagram that a VH1 show was in the works, she said: “YES !!! 20 episodes !!!! And this is not bullshit! “

According to theJasmineBRAND, from an exclusive interview, their sources indicate to the site that “the show is currently in production”.

Beauties, what kind of beauty show would you like to see on Tamar Braxton’s VH1? Would you like it to be a Project Runway type show, except with makeup artists? Would you like it to be based more on interviews? No more reality TV? Are you looking forward to seeing Tamar Braxton on TV again? Will you be listening?

Ring in the comments and congratulations section at Tamar Braxton!

