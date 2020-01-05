advertisement

It is known to be a singer Natti Natasha was more than once for the plastic surgeon. The beauty of the artist from the Dominican Republic is not entirely natural.

It is true that afterwards you have to keep what you have achieved with the scalpel. And the girl does it like few others. Based on the training in the gym, she repeatedly shows virtues that are not a few.

So Natti Natasha congratulates the parties

But it is also the case that her steps in the operating room were of great help to her Natti boast of a great body, as she often does. And your Instagram Account is witness to this.

Without going further, the celebrity published snapshots of Culebra. Puerto Ricoin which she poses in a bikini by her yacht or next to a pool. Some pictures where it looked bright and showed a perfectly profiled type.

Natti Natasha’s other picture

However, these are not the only ones to be taken with Natti that circulate through the network. In other Instagram Accounts created by their fans, you can also see other photos taken on the same day and in which you can see more naturally.

A photo that doesn’t have as many photographic tweaks, but looks as nice as the one she uploaded to her account. “Beautiful”, “How beautiful!”, “Spectacular” or “I love you”, you can read between the comments.

